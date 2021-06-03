Amazon already has a page of Father’s Day gifts on sale

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Save up to 35%: Amazon has already kickstarted its page of curated Father’s Day deals. Items up for grabs on June 1 include Bose earbuds, Garmin smartwatches, and leather duffel bags.

Many of last year’s Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations were reduced to Zoom calls and mailed gifts that probably arrived late. With so many restrictions easing just in time to show your parents some love this year, Amazon is encouraging early shopping by kicking off its Father’s Day deals page on June 1 — not the week before the holiday.

We’ve plucked a few items that we think will be home runs below, but you can keep tabs on all sale items here.

AirPods or other truly wireless earbuds aren’t secure enough for some people. Dad might feel better with a pair of Bose SoundSport Free Bluetooth headphones, which will still be a lot cooler than the old corded pair he’s rocking now. These sweat and weather-proof earbuds keep audio crisp and balanced at any volume using Bose’s Active EQ.

Dad will dig being able to charge his watch just by messing around in the yard on a sunny day. This efficient charging method and the impressive battery life that follows, plus market-leading location tracking and a new blood-oxygen sensor make the Garmin Instinct Solar one of the most practical watches on the market.

This genuine leather weekender bag will make a classy replacement for the old one he’s been dragging on trips. Inside the 32-inch bag lies a main compartment, two large side pockets (big enough for shoes), and an outside buckle pocket.

