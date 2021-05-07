Amazon Basics iPhone Xs Max Crystal Mobile Phone Case (Protective & Anti Scratch) – Blue



Price: $11.17 - $10.49

(as of May 08,2021 01:03:37 UTC – Details)





An Amazon Brand

Precise cut-outs and tactile buttons for quick access and exceptional user experience

The soft internal bumper provides flexible protection without added bulk

Made with TPU and Hard PC for a slim design, ultra-transparent and scratch-resistant back

Bumper around outside edge to absorb shocks and drops

Absorbs the impact from up to a 6-Foot (2-Meter) drop

Backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty





