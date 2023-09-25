Amazon invests $4B in Anthropic to boost AI capabilities

Amazon has announced an investment of up to $4 billion into Anthropic, an emerging AI startup renowned for its innovative Claude chatbot.

Anthropic was founded by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who were previously associated with OpenAI. This latest investment signifies Amazon’s strategic move to bolster its presence in the ever-intensifying AI arena.

“We are excited to use AWS’s Trainium chips to develop future foundation models,” said Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic. “Since announcing our support of Amazon Bedrock in April, Claude has seen significant organic adoption from AWS customers.

“By significantly expanding our partnership, we can unlock new possibilities for organisations of all sizes, as they deploy Anthropic’s safe, state-of-the-art AI systems together with AWS’s leading cloud technology.”

While Amazon’s investment in Anthropic may seem overshadowed by Microsoft’s reported $13 billion commitment to OpenAI, it is a clear indication of Amazon’s ambition in the rapidly-evolving AI landscape. The collaboration between Amazon and Anthropic holds the promise of reshaping the AI sector with innovative developments.

“We have tremendous respect for Anthropic’s team and foundation models, and believe we can help improve many customer experiences, short and long-term, through our deeper collaboration,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.

“Customers are quite excited about Amazon Bedrock, AWS’ new managed service that enables companies to use various foundation models to build generative AI applications on top of, as well as AWS Trainium, AWS’ AI training chip, and our collaboration with Anthropic should help customers get even more value from these two capabilities.”

Anthropic’s flagship product, the Claude AI model, distinguishes itself by claiming a higher level of safety compared to its competitors.

Claude and its advanced iteration, Claude 2, are large language model-based chatbots similar in functionality to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. They excel in tasks like text translation, code generation, and answering a variety of questions.

What sets Claude apart is its ability to autonomously revise responses, eliminating the need for human moderation. This unique feature positions Claude as a safer and more dependable AI tool, especially in contexts where precise, unbiased information is crucial.

Claude’s capacity to handle larger prompts also makes it particularly suitable for tasks involving extensive business or legal documents, offering a valuable edge in industries reliant on meticulous data analysis.

As part of this strategic investment, Amazon will acquire a minority ownership stake in Anthropic. Amazon is set to integrate Anthropic’s cutting-edge technology into a range of its products, including the Amazon Bedrock service, designed for building AI applications.

In return, Anthropic will leverage Amazon’s custom-designed chips for the development, training, and deployment of its future AI foundation models. The partnership also solidifies Anthropic’s commitment to Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider.

In the initial phase, Amazon has committed $1.25 billion to Anthropic, with an option to increase its investment by an additional $2.75 billion. If the full $4 billion investment materialises, it will become the largest publicly-known investment linked to AWS.

Anthropic’s partnership with Amazon comes alongside its existing collaboration with Google, where Google holds approximately a 10 percent stake following a $300 million investment earlier this year. Anthropic has affirmed its intent to maintain this relationship with Google and continue offering its technology through Google Cloud, showcasing its commitment to broadening its reach across the industry.

In a rapidly-advancing landscape, Amazon’s strategic investment in Anthropic underscores its determination to remain at the forefront of AI innovation and sets the stage for exciting future developments.

(Image Credit: Anthropic)

