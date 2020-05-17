Amazon just knocked $106 off these top-rated wireless earbuds—get them for $34

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save a whopping $106 on these Edyell Wireless Earbuds with this special coupon. (Photo: Amazon) More

Don’t want to splurge on the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds? We hear you. While both earbuds deliver premium audio and top-notch design, they’re upwards of $200. Thankfully, we stumbled upon a pair of top-rated wireless earbuds with features that aren’t even included with AirPods or Galaxy Buds.

Enter the Edyell Wireless Earbuds, a budget-friendly pair that features impressive audio quality and deep and powerful bass. And here’s the best part: They’re on sale for just $34 with the on-page coupon, plus a whopping $106 off at Amazon. That’s 76 percent off.

Originally $140, the Edyell Wireless Earbuds offer up 120 hours of playtime with their included charging case. This means you can get over 25 charges with the case before you have to plug them in again. In fact, the charging case can even be used as a power bank—you can charge your smartphone or tablet with it via USB. Now that’s something Apple AirPods just can’t do.

Edyell Wireless Earbuds are on sale for 76 percent off. (Photo: Amazon) More

“These earbuds fit into my ear more securely than AirPods do,” a delighted shopper shared. “The squishy tip helps the earbud from falling out of your ear and feels overall more comfortable than AirPods. The sound quality is great, and the earbuds connect extremely fast. They connect as soon as you take them out of the case. The case itself can also be used as a portable charger which is a very nice touch.”

Meanwhile, the Edyell Wireless Earbuds are also waterproof—which means they can be dunked in more than three feet of water for 30 minutes and come out in full working condition (something not included on AirPods or Galaxy Buds)—plus they feature touch controls and quickly pair with your phone via Bluetooth.

For just $34, the Edyell Wireless Earbuds are a great solution if you’ve always wanted wireless earbuds, but were scared off by the price tag. Who says you have to splurge to get great sound?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.