Amazon Memo Shows Plans To Smear Worker Who Staged Walkout

An Amazon worker fired after staging a walkout to protest the company’s poor response to the coronavirus outbreak was the subject of a smear campaign by the company’s top brass, a leaked memo shows.

“He’s not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we’re trying to protect workers,” Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky wrote in notes from a meeting.

The memo, obtained by Vice News, detailed the efforts the company made to squash the credibility of Chris Smalls, the employee who helped organize a demonstration to protest the company’s actions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Smalls ― an Amazon employee for five years― said the company did not enact adequate measures to protect workers at its facility in Staten Island, New York.

He was later fired.