Amazon Prime Now Has Select Kids And Family Content Available For Free For Amazon Customers

Amazon Prime Kids Free Shows (Source: www.primevideo.com)

For the past week now, most families have been spending time at home, quarantined and practising social distancing to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. It is in times like these that it becomes important to find ways to keep ourselves and our families entertained — especially the kids! That’s why Amazon’s newest update in terms of their streaming services is super cool!

They have picked out a mix of kids and family content available for free, to watch on Prime Video for all Amazon customers. The shows are both Originals as well as a few third party movies for the entire family. And the best part, you ask? You don’t have to have a Prime membership to access this content! All you need is an account on Amazon that you can make for free. You can then stream all this content from the Prime Video app which is free to download on compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, game consoles, Chromecast or via this link.

You can find the full selection of films and shows available for free in India here.

Isn’t this the easiest way to keep your kids entertained when they want to watch some fun content on TV? Love that this is right in time when the whole family can sit together and spend time watching this content!