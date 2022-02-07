Amazon Prime’s about to get more expensive

All those super yachts aren’t going to pay for themselves.

Amazon announced Thursday that the price of its Prime subscription service is set to increase. It’s the first Prime cost increase since 2018, and comes at a time when people are more reliant on deliveries than ever following two years of pandemic life.

Paris Martineau, a reporter at The Information, broke down the price hike, noting that the monthly cost will jump from $12.99 to $14.99, and an annual membership will shoot up from $119 to $139.

According to CNBC, new customers will see increased Prime prices beginning Feb. 18. Existing members will see the change starting after March 25.

Amazon stock was up almost 15 percent Thursday, reports Yahoo news, following the day’s positive earnings report. The new Prime price increase is sure to only add to those jaw-dropping numbers.

Notably, canceling a Prime membership still costs exactly the same thing: nothing.