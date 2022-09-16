Amazon Web Service Approves Liquid Cloud as Direct Connect Delivery Partner in Africa 

Pan-African technology group Liquid Cloud has been approved by Amazon Web Service (AWS) as a Direct Connect Delivery Partner for businesses in the continent.

This prestigious certification secured by Liquid Cloud, a business of Cassava Technologies, ensures that it is one of only four partners in Africa to secure this achievement after undergoing an extensive and rigorous technical and business review by AWS.

Available to customers in all countries with Liquid operations, existing and potential AWS customers can access their Direct Connect services straight. Additionally, through this partnership, they can now reduce admin overheads by managing the end-to-end process and non-differentiated tasks on behalf of customers.

“Liquid has over 100,000kms of fibre coverage across the continent, and we leverage our fibre infrastructure to enable customers to connect directly to the AWS cloud without a middleman. This relationship with AWS marks a vital step in our strategy to support our enterprise customers’ needs in many of our African markets,” said Winston Ritson, Chief Operating Officer, Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security.

This partnership will bring significant benefits to Liquid Cloud’s multinational and large enterprise customers as, through AWS Direct Connect, customers can connect to the AWS cloud bypassing the public internet via a dedicated connection. In addition to customers having access to a range of services which already include Microsoft and Oracle, they will also experience a more consistent, reliable, and stable performance.

“With Liquid Cloud, our customers are getting access to international-standard offering via a service provider that has extensive expertise in bringing seamless cloud services to African businesses of all sizes,” says Ritson.

Liquid Cloud is committed to working with businesses and assisting them in every step of their digital transformation. “We are continually investing in ensuring local businesses have access to the highest standards of tech that provides a seamless experience for their customers and can compete with businesses in other developed economies. Africa is ripe for international investments, and cloud technologies are a critical element for assured success,” he says.

Customers can reach out to Liquid for their Direct Connect needs through their AWS Partner Solution Finder profile.

