Amazon Working On A Game Streaming Platform To Compete With Google Stadia: Report

Amazon is reportedly working on a full-fledged cloud gaming platform under the code name Project Tempo, similar to Google’s Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

The retail giant has been working on a game called Crucible ever since 2014 and along with that game, the company is going to bring another game called New World, which will be a multiplayer online game and will fit perfectly in the multiplayer game genre, reports The New York Times.

“The big picture is about trying to take the best of Amazon and bringing it to games,” the report quoted Mike Frazzini, Amazon’s vice president for game services and studios as saying.

“We have been working for a while, but it takes a long time to make games, and we’re bringing a lot of Amazon practices to making games,” Frazzini added.

When it comes to cloud-based gaming, Amazon will have to compete with Microsoft and Google. Both of them already have their feet firmly planted in the space, Microsoft with Project xCloud and Google with Stadia.

Amazon may launch an early version of its cloud gaming platform sometime this year if things are in order in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.