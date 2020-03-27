Amazon, Zomato, Flipkart go cashless; opt for prepaid payment methods amid lockdown

Amazon India has announced that essential commodities will only be available through the prepaid payment method.

A statement on the Amazon webstite said : Considering the extensive lockdown and restrictions on movement, we have paused our deliveries.

It added: “We are taking orders only on essential products through prepaid payment methods, while we work towards resuming deliveries soon.”

The decision to opt for contactless delivery follows the nationwide lockdown announced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon is not the only e-commerce platform to opt for contactless delivery of essential commodities. BigBasket, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, and Grofers have also directed their customers to switch to digital payments.

An ET report quoting the founder of a last-mile logistics company said: “This is the opportunity to kill cash and shift to prepaid. Such bold measures wouldn’t be a risk an e-commerce giant would take on a business as usual day.”

Meanwhile, security and community management solution firm, MyGate, has joined hands with Swiggy, Licious, Grofers, and Dunzo to enable contactless deliveries of essential services for more than 7,000 gated communities, the ET report added.

E-commerce companies are also facing problems getting their delivery persons back to work amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Recent reports of a Zomato delivery boy who was manhandled by cops, is a cause for concern among food delivery persons.