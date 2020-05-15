Amazon’s bestselling mini digital projectors are on sale—save up to $180, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that the weather is nice and summer is just around the corner, your backyard is just beckoning for an a fresco movie night. It’s worth it just to spend time outdoors, movie-watching under the stars.

Just in time, Amazon’s has a deal of the day on select Anker digital projectors—save up to 33 percent today only. Both projectors are at their all-time lowest price, so no matter which one you pick you’re saving big time.

Shop the deals below, but act fast: they expire at midnight.

If you’re looking for 360-degree surround sound and high-quality picture clarity packed inside a small and compact unit, the Anker Nebula Capsule fits the bill. This little guy is less than five inches tall and on sale for $222 (was $280),

This small but might device can project up to 100 inches (just over eight feet) onto a flat surface with 100 ANSI Lumens of brightness and just the right picture clarity for watching movies outdoors at night. The digital projector also features HDMI and USB ports, so you can connect it to a Blu-ray player, a video game console, or a streaming device like a Fire TV Stick.

This Anker Nebula Capsule even has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, letting you stream and mirror your favorite movies, TV shows, and songs from your smartphone or laptop. This mini digital projector even runs on Android, so you can watch Netflix and YouTube out-of-the-box. With up to 30 hours of battery life, you’ll have hours of entertainment in the palm of your hands.

This thing is tiny. It’s the size of a soda can. So I was skeptical that the images would be very good. Boy was I wrong!” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The sun hadn’t even went down yet and we were playing it out on our terrace and the image was still bright and vibrant. The ability to download apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Plex is huge!”

Want more power? This Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro is a considerable upgrade. This mini projector can throw video images onto a wall or projection screen up to 150 inches, while its video quality is sharper and brighter with 500 ANSI Lumens of brightness and an HD resolution. So if you want a top-quality movie-watching experience, this is the digital projector of choice—and it’s on sale for $370 (was $550)

The Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro also gives a fuller and richer audio experience—compared to the Anker Nebula Capsule above—thanks to its twin 10-watt speaker system. It’s powerful enough to fill your living room or backyard with crystal clear sound. It’s even built with a handle, so you can easily move the projector around your home or take it to the park for movie night under the stars.

This digital projector comes with HDMI and USB ports, so you can bring your own media to the party. It also runs Android for quick access to YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, while the Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro features screen mirroring and video casting from your Android smartphone or Apple iPhone.