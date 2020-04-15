Amazon's Jeff Bezos Has Recouped More Than Half of What He Paid in His Divorce Settlement in Just 9 Months





Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid his ex wife MacKenzie Bezos around a reported $38.3 billion in his divorce settlement (awarded in Amazon stake).

The divorce was finalized back in July of 2019. At the time, Jeff‘s net worth dropped to $114.8 billion, which still made him the world’s richest person.

As of today, according to Bloomberg‘s Billionaire Index, Jeff is worth $138 billion, meaning he has earned back $24 billion dollars since his divorce 9 months ago.

