Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is epic — here’s everything worth buying

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Memorial Day deals on Amazon. (Photo: Getty Images)

If there’s one thing we can rely on during an unpredictable time, it’s this: Memorial Day sales are always great—and the one retailer that does them best is Amazon.

It’s also the one-stop-shop for virtually everything on your list. Need a new TV? Amazon has dozens of brands for the lowest prices on the web. Looking to update your wardrobe? There are an endless array of styles from both in-house brands and premium designers. Perhaps a new laptop is on your wishlist? You already know what we’re going to say.

Keep scrolling for the best Amazon deals this Memorial Day.

Best TV deals

Get this Toshiba—Fire TV 4K Edition for just $350 for Memorial Day. (Photo: Toshiba)

On sale for $350 (was $450), this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition (TF-55A810U21) is a great value—thanks to its sharp 4K display and Fire TV streaming included. Now you can get instant access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Now, Disney+, and so much more with no extra box needed.

This 4K TV even has the Alexa virtual assistant built-in to its remote, so you can use your voice to search for movies and TV shows across streaming channels.

Best laptop deals

Story continues

Save $200 on this Apple MacBook Air. (Photo: Apple)

On sale for $800 (was $999), this Apple MacBook Air is made for working from home—thanks to the latest version of MacOS Catalina that keeps it running buttery smooth. It features a FaceTime HD camera for sharp and clear video chatting with friends, family, and co-workers, too. Inside, you’ll find 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. Plus, it’ll keep you going all day with up to 2 hours of battery life per charge.

Best headphones and audio gear deals

Save a whopping 71 percent on Samsung’s noise-canceling headphones. (Photo: Samsung)

On sale for just $100 (was $350), Samsung AKG N700NC Over-Ear Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Headphones deliver rich and detailed audio with up to 20 hours of battery life (that’s a lot). They work seamlessly with Samsung smartphones and tablets and offer exceptional noise-canceling for those days you just want to block out the world. They’re pretty stylish, too. And they’re foldable, so they won’t take up much space when not in use.

Best fashion deals

Never lose anything in your overstuffed tote again. (Photo: Amazon)

Constantly losing your keys, or phone, or laptop charger? This roomy tote isn’t just large enough to house all those must-haves, but it has specific compartments for all those easy-to-misplace items. It’s even big enough to comfortably tote your 15-inch laptop or tablet. It also costs way less than designer purchases, yet it’s way more functional. It’s on sale for $24, or $16 with on-page coupon.

Best beauty deals

Forget the professional appointments — you can get a brighter smile in the comfort of your home. (Photo: Amazon)

Plagued by coffee stains? Don’t want to spend hundreds on whitening your teeth in an office? Try Glo.

The teeth whitening kit comes with a mouthpiece, 10 Glo vials (which lasts for over 40 applications), plus lip care and a handy carrying case for travel. Just coat your teeth in the gel, and settle in with a book or your favorite TV show while the formula works its magic.

Best kitchen deals

Your kitchen isn’t complete without a cast-iron. (Photo: Amazon)

Don’t want to splurge on a Le Creuset? This Cuisinart cast iron is a great alternative if you’re after the same look. The vibrant colors look stunning on your stove (so stunning, in fact, that you might want to leave it there even when it’s not in use) and it’s designed to be versatile enough for steaks, dutch babies, deep frying and so much more.

Best home deals

Stains? What stains? (Photo: Amazon)

Dysons are truly the Ferraris of the vacuum world. The Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy is designed to tackle both pet hair and messes, as well as any dander, pollen, or other allergens deeply embedded in your rugs, tiles, and wood flooring, all while ensuring you get the deepest clean imaginable. The best part? You won’t have to deal with irritating filters, and can empty out the trash with just one button.

Best smartphone and tablets deals

The best Android tablet is on sale for $140. (Photo: Lenovo)

Need a good Apple iPad alternative? The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 is a clever little tablet and it’s on sale for $140, or $60 off at Amazon. It comes with a speaker hub, so whenever you’re finished with using it as a tablet, just put it back in the hub to use it as a smart display or audio system. It could be used in the kitchen to search for recipes, in the living room to unwind with your favorite songs and podcast or as a slim and lightweight Android tablet. It’s hub even charges the tablet too, so it also always has a place in your home.

Best video game deals

Save $15 on this Nintendo Switch controller. (Photo: Ralthy)

While the Nintendo Switch comes with a pair of Joy-Con mini-controllers, the gaming console doesn’t come with a full-sized pro-level controller. However, this wireless controller from Ralthy fills that void at a super low price.

Right now, it’s on sale for $35, or $15 off with on-page coupon at Amazon. It features all the buttons (four control, four action and four trigger buttons) and control pads (one D-pad and two analog sticks) for the precision and reliability you need to navigate through your favorite video games. It’s even pretty stylish with its blue, black and red design that looks like Joy-Con controllers on steroids.

Best smart home deals

Get this Echo 8 for 23 percent off. (Photo: Amazon)

This is the new eight-inch version of the Echo Show that’s designed with a brilliant HD display and crystal clear stereo sound—two features not available on the Echo Show 5. While this model might be too big for your nightstand, the Echo Show 8 HD—which is on sale for $100, or $20 off at Amazon—might be bettery suited for the kitchen with quick access to recipes and Food Network Kitchen how-to guides.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.