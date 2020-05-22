Amazon’s Memorial Day sale is epic — here’s everything worth buying

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If there’s one thing we can rely on during an unpredictable time, it’s this: Memorial Day sales are always great—and the one retailer that does them best is Amazon.
It’s also the one-stop-shop for virtually everything on your list. Need a new TV? Amazon has dozens of brands for the lowest prices on the web. Looking to update your wardrobe? There are an endless array of styles from both in-house brands and premium designers. Perhaps a new laptop is on your wishlist? You already know what we’re going to say.
Keep scrolling for the best Amazon deals this Memorial Day.
Best TV deals
On sale for $350 (was $450), this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition (TF-55A810U21) is a great value—thanks to its sharp 4K display and Fire TV streaming included. Now you can get instant access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Now, Disney+, and so much more with no extra box needed.
This 4K TV even has the Alexa virtual assistant built-in to its remote, so you can use your voice to search for movies and TV shows across streaming channels.
-
Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition (NS-32DF310NA19), $120 (was $170), amazon.com
-
Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart ULED TV (55H8F), $400 (was $600), amazon.com
-
Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $598 (was $798), amazon.com
-
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (55R617), $450 (was $800), amazon.com
-
Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition (TF-55A810U21), $350 (was $450), amazon.com
-
Samsung 65-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $648 (was $700), amazon.com
-
Samsung Flat 65-inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV, $898 (was $1,498), amazon.com
-
TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV (65R625), $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
-
Hisense Quantum Series 75-inch Android 4K ULED Smart TV (75H8G), $1,300 (was $1,500), amazon.com
-
Sony 85-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (X800H), $1,998 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Best laptop deals
On sale for $800 (was $999), this Apple MacBook Air is made for working from home—thanks to the latest version of MacOS Catalina that keeps it running buttery smooth. It features a FaceTime HD camera for sharp and clear video chatting with friends, family, and co-workers, too. Inside, you’ll find 8GB of memory and 128GB of on-board storage. Plus, it’ll keep you going all day with up to 2 hours of battery life per charge.
-
HP 17 (2020), $618 (was $849), amazon.com
-
Samsung Chromebook (XE303C12-A01), $175 (was $250), amazon.com
-
Dell Gaming Monitor SE2417HG 23.6-inch TN LCD Monitor, $195 (was $210), amazon.com
-
Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop (2020), $286 (was $399), amazon.com
-
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (2020), $499 (was $599), amazon.com
-
Dell Latitude E5450, $399 (was $719), amazon.com
-
HP 17 (2020), $615 (was $849), amazon.com
-
Lenovo Ideapad 330, $449 (was $500), amazon.com
-
Acer Flagship CB3-532 Chromebook, $170 (was $200), amazon.com
-
HP 15 (2020), $499 (was $998), amazon.com
Best headphones and audio gear deals
On sale for just $100 (was $350), Samsung AKG N700NC Over-Ear Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Headphones deliver rich and detailed audio with up to 20 hours of battery life (that’s a lot). They work seamlessly with Samsung smartphones and tablets and offer exceptional noise-canceling for those days you just want to block out the world. They’re pretty stylish, too. And they’re foldable, so they won’t take up much space when not in use.
-
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $139 (was $159), amazon.com
-
Apple AirPods Pro, $228 (was $249), amazon.com
-
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $179 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Sony ZX Series Stereo Headphones (MDRZX110/BLK), $14 (was $20), amazon.com
-
Koss UR20 Over-Ear Headphones, $19 (was $26), amazon.com
-
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (WH-CH700N), $98 (was $200), amazon.com
-
EDYELL Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth, $33 (was $140), amazon.com
-
COWIN E7 PRO Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $80 (was $90), amazon.com
-
1Mii Long Range Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, $33 (was $40), amazon.com
-
Kissral Wireless Earbuds, $40 (was $130), amazon.com
Best fashion deals
Constantly losing your keys, or phone, or laptop charger? This roomy tote isn’t just large enough to house all those must-haves, but it has specific compartments for all those easy-to-misplace items. It’s even big enough to comfortably tote your 15-inch laptop or tablet. It also costs way less than designer purchases, yet it’s way more functional. It’s on sale for $24, or $16 with on-page coupon.
-
Levi’s Women’s Dad Trucker Jacket, $48-$56 (was $80), amazon.com
-
Fossil Women’s Carlie Mini Stainless Steel and Leather Quartz Watch, $52 (was $89), amazon.com
-
Skechers Women’s You Define Sneaker, $47 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Ray-Ban State Street Square Sunglasses, $144 (was $180), amazon.com
-
Ododos High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Pants, $24 (was $48), amazon.com
-
Grecerelle Racerback Maxi Dress, $19 (was $26), amazon.com
-
Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings, $17 (was $35), amazon.com
Best beauty deals
Plagued by coffee stains? Don’t want to spend hundreds on whitening your teeth in an office? Try Glo.
The teeth whitening kit comes with a mouthpiece, 10 Glo vials (which lasts for over 40 applications), plus lip care and a handy carrying case for travel. Just coat your teeth in the gel, and settle in with a book or your favorite TV show while the formula works its magic.
-
Infinitypro by Conair Salon Performance Hair Dryer, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
-
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
-
CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray, $11 (was $16), amazon.com
-
-
The Original MakeUp Eraser, Original Pink, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
-
Bliss Poetic Waxing Hair Removal Kit, $23 (was $48), amazon.com
Best kitchen deals
Don’t want to splurge on a Le Creuset? This Cuisinart cast iron is a great alternative if you’re after the same look. The vibrant colors look stunning on your stove (so stunning, in fact, that you might want to leave it there even when it’s not in use) and it’s designed to be versatile enough for steaks, dutch babies, deep frying and so much more.
-
KitchenAid KSM150PSWW Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, $380 (was $430), amazon.com
-
KitchenAid Classic 17-piece Tools and Gadget Set, Red, $32 (was $38), amazon.com
-
Ninja Professional 72oz Countertop Blender, $80 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $35 (was $45), amazon.com
-
Dualit 4-Speed Professional Hand Mixer, $95 (was $120), amazon.com
-
Wespen Upgrade Electric Hand Mixer With Mixing Bowls, $51 (was $67), amazon.com
-
Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, $170 (was $180), amazon.com
Best home deals
Dysons are truly the Ferraris of the vacuum world. The Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy is designed to tackle both pet hair and messes, as well as any dander, pollen, or other allergens deeply embedded in your rugs, tiles, and wood flooring, all while ensuring you get the deepest clean imaginable. The best part? You won’t have to deal with irritating filters, and can empty out the trash with just one button.
-
Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $189), amazon.com
-
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum, $180 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum, $165 (was $220), amazon.com
-
Tineco Pure ONE S12 M Lite Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $340 (was $449), amazon.com
-
Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Hand Held Fabric Steamer, $41 (was $60), amazon.com
-
SereneLife 16oz. Electronic Dehumidifier, $33 (was $49), amazon.com
Best smartphone and tablets deals
Need a good Apple iPad alternative? The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 is a clever little tablet and it’s on sale for $140, or $60 off at Amazon. It comes with a speaker hub, so whenever you’re finished with using it as a tablet, just put it back in the hub to use it as a smart display or audio system. It could be used in the kitchen to search for recipes, in the living room to unwind with your favorite songs and podcast or as a slim and lightweight Android tablet. It’s hub even charges the tablet too, so it also always has a place in your home.
-
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $250 (was $329), amazon.com
-
Victbing Tablet 10 inch Android Go, $91 (was $179), amazon.com
-
Hoozo Android Tablet 10 Inch, $87 (was $190), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch, $139 (was $150), amazon.com
-
Lenovo Tab M10 HD, $140 (was $180), amazon.com
-
FLYINGTECH Android Tablet 10, $85 (was $260), amazon.com
-
Vankyo MatrixPad Z4, $100 (was $110), amazon.com
-
Dragon Touch K10 Tablet, $100 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, $550 (was $650), amazon.com
Best video game deals
While the Nintendo Switch comes with a pair of Joy-Con mini-controllers, the gaming console doesn’t come with a full-sized pro-level controller. However, this wireless controller from Ralthy fills that void at a super low price.
Right now, it’s on sale for $35, or $15 off with on-page coupon at Amazon. It features all the buttons (four control, four action and four trigger buttons) and control pads (one D-pad and two analog sticks) for the precision and reliability you need to navigate through your favorite video games. It’s even pretty stylish with its blue, black and red design that looks like Joy-Con controllers on steroids.
-
Microsoft Xbox One S (1TB): All-Digital Edition, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
-
NUBWO Gaming headsets, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Xbox Wireless Controller, $54 (was $65), amazon.com
-
Snowrunner (PS4), $42 (was $50), amazon.com
-
PlayStation 4 Slim (500GB), $460 (was $550), amazon.com
-
Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch), $19 (was $40), amazon.com
-
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch), $20 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Nioh 2 (PS4), $40 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Rage 2 (PS4), $10 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Nintendo Switch), $45 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Sega Genesis Mini, $50 (was $80), amazon.com
Best smart home deals
This is the new eight-inch version of the Echo Show that’s designed with a brilliant HD display and crystal clear stereo sound—two features not available on the Echo Show 5. While this model might be too big for your nightstand, the Echo Show 8 HD—which is on sale for $100, or $20 off at Amazon—might be bettery suited for the kitchen with quick access to recipes and Food Network Kitchen how-to guides.
-
UMIDIGI Smart Watch for Android, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
-
Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $75 (was $90), amazon.com
-
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, $75 (was $125), amazon.com
-
Kasa Smart Plug, $10 (was $15), amazon.com
-
Echo Show 5, $70 (was $90), amazon.com
-
KMC Smart Plug, $18 (was $26), amazon.com
-
Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, $10 (was $17), amazon.com
-
Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (1st Gen) with Echo Dot, $179 (was $249), amazon.com
-
Ring Stick Up Cam, $85 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Lorex 1080p HD Smart Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera, $53 (was $60), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
