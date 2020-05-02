Amber Portwood Donates Supplies to Local Hospital: Am I a Good Person Yet?!

Because Amber is doing her part to help her community during these trying times!

But sometimes even bad people can do something good, and this is a good example of that.

She’s abusive, violent, mean … the list goes on and on.

Like, really just an insane amount of truly terrible, very bad things.

1.

Laying Low

Amber has been pretty silent for several months now, right?

2.

Well …

Probably because of that whole thing where she was arrested for assaulting then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their baby last July, huh?

3.

Ugh

Amber beat Andrew with a shoe over traffic (that’s actually what happened), she said some horrible things to him, and later chased him around with a machete while he was still poor little baby James. So, you know, not a great look.

4.

Thank Goodness

She did go off on Instagram a few times last fall, but after she was convicted and sentenced to two and a half years of probation, she settled down.

5.

Kind Of

Well, on social media, anyway — she’s still acting a fool on Teen Mom OG, but that’s her job, so we get it.

6.

Updates?!

But what we’re seeing on the show now was filmed months ago. So what is Amber doing these days?

7.

Some Selfies

She does post selfies on Snapchat sometimes, mostly heavily filtered photos of her wearing headphones, just so we know she’s alive.

8.

Oh Wow

But thanks to a new interview with People, we know that she’s also been doing some charity!

9.

A Real G

Amber lives in Indiana, as she likes to mention, and as she said in her new interview, “Here in the Midwest we’re getting hit pretty hard” by coronavirus.

10.

Doing Good

“We called around to a couple places,” she continued. “I just wanted to do my part any way that I could, and the first place that called us [back] was Richmond State Hospital.”

11.

Helping Out

“We just kind of asked them ‘What do you need most at the moment?’ and they said they needed n95 masks.”

12.

Good on Her

“I said, ‘If this is what’s needed, then I’m going to do that.’ So, I donated about 1,000 masks to them,” she revealed.

13.

Hmm

She said that she didn’t want to make a big deal out of her act of charity, but that she’s “happy that I was able to help.”

14.

A Nice Gesture

“I did this about a week ago,” she explained. “It’s just a nice gesture. It was something that was needed.”

15.

Lots of Help

“I grew up an hour away from Richmond State Hospital. I just really want to help in any way that I can.”

16.

Cool

It definitely was a lovely gesture and it was really wonderful of her to do, but it seems kind of odd to say that she didn’t want to make a fuss over this while she’s giving quotes to People about it, you know?

17.

We See You!

Like she’s definitely trying to make herself look better after everything that’s happened in the past year, but if that’s what it takes to get some supplies to hospitals, then that’s fine.

18.

Doing More

Especially because she’s not done yet — she also said that she’s thinking about starting a GoFundMe to raise more money for more supplies because “I couldn’t do what I wanted to. I’m not a multimillionaire.”

19.

Guilty

“I had this sense of guilt because I wanted to do more,” she admitted. “Now, I’m trying to think of what else I can do.”

20.

Nice

Amber’s been helping out in a different way, too! She said “I’ve been social distancing, doing what I’ve been told to do. I’m listening to the scientists more than the politicians.”

21.

Facts

But as Teen Mom fans will definitely recognize, staying home isn’t something abnormal for Amber, who is frequently represented in MTV animations as a sloth.

22.

So Much Distance

“I’m an introvert,” she said. “I’ve also been on TV for such a long time that this is something that the majority of us have done for a while.”

23.

Fair

And it’s even easier to stay home right now because “We don’t know when we go to pump our gas, if we’re going to get sick. There’s like this fear over us.”

24.

The Kids

Amber even gave an update on her children, who we’re sure she’s definitely keeping in close contact with during this difficult time. For sure.

25.

Good for Leah!

“Leah is doing her e-learning with her teachers,” she shared. “It’s very hard for her she said, but she’s doing great. She’s doing really well. My kids are good.”

26.

Time for Poetry!

While Leah has been keeping up with school, Amber revealed that she’s been journaling, and she’s even been writing some poetry “just to get things off my mind and make me feel better.”

27.

LOL

And not only that, but she’s been reading books like Nikola Tesla: My Life, My Research and The Art of War.

28.

Incredible

That’s what she actually said. Those are the books that she for real said she was honestly reading with her own two eyes. Can you even imagine?! Really try to stop for a minute and think about Amber plopping down on her couch and cracking open The Art of War. Outstanding, right?

29.

Thank Goodness for That

And just in case you’re concerned that her super weird romance with that random Belgium guy wasn’t happening anymore, she gave an update on that, too!

30.

What a Love Story

“We’re still talking,” she confirmed. “He’s in Belgium.”

31.

Heartbreaking

“The coronavirus is obviously a big reason” why they aren’t together physically right now, but “that’s okay because a lot of couples at the moment who are still in the same state have to do this.”

32.

Such a Relief

There you have it, friends — even though the world is upside down right now and it doesn’t feel like things will ever get back to normal, Amber Portwood is still a delusional mess.