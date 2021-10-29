Amber Ruffin’s Halloween song shows Seth Meyers what the holiday truly means to her

Amber Ruffin loves Halloween for one particular reason: it’s the official start of Christmas, of course!

Late Night host Seth Meyers might strongly disagree, but he’s just going to have to sit there and enjoy the festivities as Ruffin sings her ode to Halloween Christmas .

“Halloween’s my favourite time, ’cause Halloween is Christmas!” she sings. “Halloween is the official beginning of the Christmas season!”

“No, we still have two more months,” replies Meyers.

“It’s already here, Seth. Morning shows are starting to do Christmas segments, Christmas sales have started. And with supply chain issues, if you didn’t order your Christmas presents yesterday it’s already too late!”

