Amendola Brings Home 3 Awards for Outstanding Health Tech PR & Marketing Programs

Leading Healthcare, health tech-focused agency also a finalist for Ragan PR Daily Agency of the Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amendola Communications (Amendola), a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, has won three MarCom awards and is a finalist for Agency of the Year in another top awards program.

Amendola won two Platinums and one Gold in the Public Relations category of the MarCom Awards, one of the largest global creative competitions in the world. The first Platinum was for work the agency did on behalf of KeyCare, the nation’s first virtual care platform built with Epic’s EHR platform. Amendola designed and executed a strategic PR plan that successfully launched the startup in a crowded marketplace, including creating sales material, an e-book, news release, and securing multiple interviews and article placements.

“We chose to work with Amendola because their people are great and they have a long track record of success in healthcare,” said Lyle Berkowitz, MD, CEO of KeyCare. “As a new company in a crowded space, we needed to make sure every one of our potential clients knew who we were and how we were different. Amendola came through amazingly well by navigating us through strategy, helping us create fantastic content and ensuring a huge array of placements. As a result, our message is getting across, clients know who we are, and our company is growing tremendously.”

The second Platinum win in MarCom’s PR category was for helping DrFirst launch an awards program to recognize healthcare organizations using technology in innovative ways to improve patient care. Gaining recognition for a new awards program in a field crowded with them required Amendola to call upon its years of experience and solid relationships throughout the industry.

“Our collaboration with Amendola has spanned several years, and their expertise ensured a strong launch for our Healthiverse Heroes Awards, as well as well-deserved attention for the honorees,” said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst.

Amendola won Gold in the PR category for helping Equality Health showcase its value-based care model by writing compelling thought leadership articles and placing them in leading healthcare industry publications.

Amendola also has been named one of four finalists for Ragan PR Daily’s Content Marketing Awards’ prestigious Agency of the Year. This competition honors the most effective and productive teams in public relations and marketing. The winner will be announced at the end of November.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate our 20th anniversary,” said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. “Winning the three MarCom awards and being named a finalist for Agency of the Year is the result of two decades of refining our practices and honing our skills to produce the best possible results for our clients. We’re proud and excited to be recognized for our hard work and dedication and look forward to continued success.”

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola’s seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry’s “A-Team,” visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Marcia G. Rhodes, mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amendola-brings-home-3-awards-for-outstanding-health-tech-pr–marketing-programs-301986910.html

SOURCE Amendola Communications

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

