Amendola Honored for Market-Moving Public Relations and Marketing Work

Healthcare, health tech and life sciences-focused agency recognized by PRWeek for Best in Health Innovation PR campaign and Gartner for Small Idea, Big Impact podcast launch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, is proud to announce that it has been singled out by two professional organizations for outstanding work performed on behalf of clients.

Amendola has been named a finalist in the 2023 PRWeek Healthcare Awards in the Best in Health Innovation category. Amendola designed and led a PR strategy to raise awareness within the healthcare industry of Talkdesk, a provider of contact center software. PRWeek’s awards showcase and celebrate the best campaigns, projects, agencies, in-house teams and individuals across the fast-growing healthcare and pharmaceutical PR sectors.

The agency also is a finalist in the Gartner Marketing and Communications Awards in the Small Idea, Big Impact category for its work on behalf of Medicomp Systems, a provider of diagnostically connected patient data solutions. Amendola worked with Medicomp to create and launch the popular Tell Me Where IT Hurts podcast, which has helped the client reach a wider audience and develop deeper relationships within the healthcare community. The Gartner Awards are a global, annual program to recognize leading marketing and communications professionals and initiatives that have achieved real, measurable business outcomes.

Winners of both competitions will be announced May 24.

“Recognition from our peers is always wonderful,” said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. “Even more importantly, each of the initiatives recognized by the judges made a market-moving difference for our clients, and that’s what we’re most proud of.”

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola’s seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry’s “A-Team,” visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

