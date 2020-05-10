America Ferrera announces birth of second child on Mother’s Day Posted on May 10, 2020 by admin America Ferrera announces birth of baby girl on Mother’s Day | EW.com Top Navigation Close View image America Ferrera announces birth of second child on Mother’s Day this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)