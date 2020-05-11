America Ferrera Has Welcomed Her Second Child
America Ferrera has welcomed her second child!
In a new Instagram post, the 36-year-old actor revealed she gave birth to her daughter last week.
“LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS 🌟arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” she wrote. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family 💫.”
The Superstore star announced on New Year’s Eve that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams were expecting their second child.
In the same announcement post, America shared a video promoting #YesWeCanMobileSchools — which supports “spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times” — and said, “If you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name.”
So sweet! Congrats, to the happy family ❤️!
