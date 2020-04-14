America Ferrera Shares Empowering Message To Pregnant Women During Coronavirus Pandemic

America Ferrera is sharing some positive words to pregnant women everywhere as they experience the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

While showing off her growing baby bump in the pic, taken by her husband Ryan Piers Williams, the -year-old actress assured pregnant mamas everywhere that they got this.

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now,” she wrote.

America continued, “And also all of the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power.”

“Hang in their pregnant mamas! We got this.”

America announced she was expecting baby number two with Ryan just before the new year.