America First Patriot, LLC Launches Video Sharing Platform, PATRIOT TV®

The Conservative social network continues to bolster its platform with its newest rollout, offering more features and services than any other right-leaning social network to date.

PHOENIX, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Phoenix-based America First Patriot, LLC announced Monday that they have launched their video sharing platform, Patriot TV®, integrating it with their flagship social network, AmericaFirstPatriot.org. Company Co-Founder Mike Allen states, “We’re constantly adding features and services, in an effort to increase the number of user registrations, and to entice Conservatives to download our apps and ultimately position our platform as the go-to social network for Patriots.”

Patriot TV is a robust, high-performance platform that can host more than 1 billion videos and supports FFMPEG video conversion, allowing users to upload videos with resolutions up to 12k. It also features a complete advertising system utilizing both Vpaid and Vast respectively.

From a User point of view, Patriot TV® features an endless array of features including live streaming of events such as political rallies and business conferences. Or if a 2022 political candidate has a new message about their campaign, they can hold a live stream, then record and save it to their channel for subscribers to watch later. The platform features a movie system, allowing users the ability to upload, watch, share and sell movies. It also includes a video studio allowing users the ability to manage and edit videos and provides powerful analytics to monitor statistical data including keywords used to find their videos, location of viewers and referral sources.

According to Allen, all registered users can watch videos and interact (like, comment and share) with Patriot TV publishers, but members who wish to upload or import videos themselves will need to be “Verified” which is accomplished by providing photo ID. Additionally, only premium members can monetize their channels and build subscriber lists.

AmericaFirstPatriot.org was founded by Mike Allen, and Gary Ross in 2021 to serve the needs of Conservative Americans who felt they could not voice their opinions or share views relating to issues that were facing Americans. Major social media sites and video sharing sites blocked, banned, or deleted articles and even the Users from their platforms who dared to post information that differed from their agendas. “I felt we could either sit around and complain, or we could do something about it. So, as a Web developer and programmer, I decided to put my money where my mouth was and develop an alternative.” And now, Conservative Americans have a social network, combined with a video sharing platform, all in one place that they can call home. We’ve had tremendous support and comments from Users literally thanking us for creating our platform. At the end of the day that makes it all worthwhile.”

