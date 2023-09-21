American Battery Technology Company Receives Approval for Listing on Nasdaq Exchange

Trading expected to commence under new stock symbol “ABAT” on Thursday, September 21, 2023

RENO, Nev., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABML) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, today announced that it has received approval from Nasdaq to have its common stock listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol “ABAT,” with trading expected to commence on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Prior to listing on Nasdaq, the company’s shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the stock symbol “ABML.”

“We are excited to announce our uplisting to the Nasdaq exchange, which marks a significant milestone and enables us to unlock new opportunities for our stakeholders and position ABTC as a leader in commercializing technologies to secure domestic critical minerals to enable a closed-loop battery materials supply chain and circular economy,” commented Ryan Melsert, chief executive officer of American Battery Technology Company. “This access to broader markets and partnership opportunities will allow us to accelerate the commercialization of our internally developed technologies as we execute on our long-term growth strategy and facilitate the transition to a clean energy economy.”

ABTC was previously traded on the OTCQX. This uplisting to a major national exchange represents a strategic move for the company, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and expanding its reach in the capital markets. The Nasdaq listing is widely recognized for its stringent listing requirements and transparency, making it an ideal platform to showcase the company’s accomplishments and attract a broader investor base.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the American Battery Technology Company’s (the “Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

