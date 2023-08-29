American Clean Power Association Statement on Monmouth Offshore Wind Opinion Poll

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the Monmouth Offshore Wind Opinion Poll, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement:

“After being subjected to a nearly year-long, well-funded and coordinated disinformation campaign that has attempted to threaten the economic and energy future of the Garden State, the majority of New Jersey residents support offshore wind development because the economic, environmental, and energy reliability benefits are substantial.

Offshore wind means thousands of jobs and good wages in the pockets of hard-working New Jersey families while developing projects that will deliver clean power and cleaner air to shore towns on the front lines of increasingly powerful storms, flooding, and beach erosion. We appreciate Governor Murphy’s continued commitment to offshore wind development as the industry works alongside New Jersey’s skilled workforce and communities eager to develop offshore wind for the future benefit of the Garden State.” — Moira Cyphers, Director of Eastern State Affairs, American Clean Power Association

About ACP

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today’s multi-tech clean energy industry, representing 750 utility-scale solar, wind, energy storage, green hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America’s national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.

