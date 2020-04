Father's Day is coming a little early this year. TBS said today that Seth MacFarlane’s top-rated adult animated comedy American Dad! will return with new Season 16 episodes at 10 p.m. Monday, April 13. Watch the first promo above. The toon, which scored a two-year renewal in January, is marking its 15th anniversary this year and will […]

