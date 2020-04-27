'American Idol 2020:' Top 20 Performs From Home – Watch Now!





The Top 20 on American Idol is performing from home!

After the pandemic caused production to shut down, season 18 will feature just four (4) final round episodes and there will be multiple eliminations each week. The episodes will be “live to tape”, which means videos from the contestants were sent in and viewers will see a broadcast-ready episode.

The Top 20 competed on Sunday night (April 26) and by next weekend it will be cut down to just the Top 10.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones are all appearing via video from their homes for the show.

Tune in for new episodes of American Idol on Sunday nights at 8pm ET on ABC.

Click through the slideshow to watch the Top 20 perform…

