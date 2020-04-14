‘American Idol’ announces plan to broadcast rest of season from home

Kieran, dim the lights… the lights in the American Idol contestants’ houses and apartments, that is. After much speculation, and Idol producers reportedly exploring “multiple options within state guidelines” to continue the current season without an audience, it has how been confirmed that the Idol show will go on — from home.

Last Sunday was supposed to mark the start of American Idol Season 18’s regular live competitive episodes, but with production recently suspended due to coronavirus concerns and the just-announced top 20 now quarantining with their families, the remainder of the season has been in flux. Instead, last weekend ABC had to air a two-hour, behind-the-scenes American Idol: This Is Me clip show. But that same Sunday evening, host Ryan Seacrest did promise viewers, “Soon, you will vote on your top 20,” and judge Katy Perry hinted in a Facebook Live Q&A that the series would “get creative” “from our own homes” in the coming weeks.

And now, it’s official: This season of American Idol will remotely broadcast from the judges’ and contestants’ homes. Seacrest, Perry, and judge Lionel Richie will be participate from their Los Angeles living rooms, while judge Luke Bryan and mentor Bobby Bones will be social-distancing from Nashville. And the contestants will compete from their own homes for America’s votes.

While many TV productions that were previously dependent on live studio audiences — from late-night and daytime talk shows to even Saturday Night Live — have switched to an at-home format with varying degrees of success, this setup could actually work wonderfully for American Idol. The show has always been about humble regular folks, the proverbial girls and boys next door, pursuing their dreams, so a peek inside the contestants’ homes could resonate with longtime viewers. Additionally, the ratings for recent at-home musical specials like Elton John’s Living Room Concert for America and ACM Presents: Our Country indicate that music fans are perfectly happy to watch stripped-down performances on television.

What will be key going forward is if producers can figure out a way to level the playing field. Of course, many of these Season 18 kids have grown up with YouTube/Instagram culture, so they’ll be much more comfortable singing in their familiar bedrooms than performing on a fancy soundstage. In fact, two of this season’s hopefuls, teenagers Cyniah Elise and Lauren Spencer-Smith, went viral long before they were even on Idol, racking up millions of views for amateur videos of them singing at home or in the car.

But some contestants may be less technologically savvy. And others — particularly those living in hot zones (like Harlem’s Just Sam and Staten Island’s Julia Gargano), the projects, or rural areas, may not have access to quality video/audio equipment or even a robust internet connection. A source with knowledge of the show’s production tells Yahoo Entertainment it will soon be announced exactly how contestants will record and submit their weekly performances, but right now the process is “still being ironed out.”

I also suspect that singer-songwriter contestants accustomed to accompanying themselves on acoustic guitars or small keyboards may flourish compared to flashy pop singers who under normal circumstances would have relied on a full professional backing band.

However it works out, this will be a historic experiment for sure, and it might be just the feel-good family fare that the America needs right now. It should be noted that this series premiered exactly nine months after 9/11, on June 11, 2002, and many television critics have theorized that it was this specific timing — providing upbeat, escapist entertainment when the country was hurting and healing — that contributed to its early success.

The at-home American Idol semifinals will kick off Sunday, April 26, following this coming Sunday’s part two This Is Me special.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon and Spotify.