‘American Idol’ crowns Season 3 winner virtually

The ABC singing competition announced its winner on Sunday.

Just Sam became the show’s first ever “at home” winner, beating out finalists Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West.

The 21-year-old subway singer from Harlem was congratulated by judge Luke Bryant after her win.

“No one more deserving of this life-changing experience,” Bryant tweeted. “Congratulations @CoJustsam. We love you #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol.”