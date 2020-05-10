‘American Idol’: Julia Gargano & More Reveal Why They’re ‘So Excited’ For Disney Week

Ahead of the May 10 episode of ‘American Idol,’ some of the contestants opened up about why they’re so stoked about the opportunity to perform Disney songs on the show.

On the May 10 episode of American Idol, the top 11 contestants will be dwindled down to seven, and those seven will give TWO performances from their homes. One song will be Disney-themed, while the other will be a Mother’s Day tribute to the mother figures in their lives. Although only seven will get the chance to perform their chosen Disney songs, many of the members of the top 11 are super excited about the opportunity. “I grew up watching Disney my whole life,” Francisco Martin told HollywoodLife and other media outlets ahead of the episode. “I just love all the movies and am excited for Disney night because I get to turn a Disney song into my own.”

Julia Gargano, who gave one of the judges’ favorite performances during the top 11, added, “I was a really big Disney fan growing up. I think I have seen all of their movies a million times. I’m looking forward to getting to do one of the classics and making it my own. That will be really cool!” Dillon James is equally as excited. “I feel like I have been a big Disney person my whole life,” he admitted. “There was a time that I didn’t listen to a lot of Disney, but there’s a lot of songs I grew up to and have heard my whole life, so to do one on such a big platform is a crazy thing and I am stoked for it.”

Sophia James also weighed in on the possibility of getting to perform one of her favorite Disney songs. “I have always been a mega Disney fan,” she explained. “I think Disney holds such a sentimental place in my heart. I was fortunate to grow up close to Disneyland, so Disney has always been a special part of my life.”