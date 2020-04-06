‘American Idol’ Recap: The Judges Reveal A Major Twist While Deciding The Rest Of The Top 20

Only 12 spots were left in the top 20 at the start of the April 5 episode of ‘American Idol.’ The judges had to make some tough decisions and delivered a jaw-dropping twist that 2 of the contestants didn’t see coming.

The fight for the American Idol top 20 is on in Hawaii. Eight singers have already made the cut, which means only 12 spots remain. There are going to be some tough cuts in this last final judgment. Dillon James performs Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin’” for the judges. He’s going forward to the top 20! However, the same can’t be said for Genavieve Lincowski. She will not be moving on.

Franklin Boone takes the stage in Hawaii to sing “Daughters” by John Mayer. The judges see a lot of potential in Franklin, so they’re sending him to the top 20. The same goes for Julia Gargano after her performance of “Glitter in the Air” by Pink. Aliana Jester gets 2 big surprises in Hawaii: her dad surprises her and she makes the top 20!

Sophia Wackerman and Kimmy Gabriela will be headed to the top 20 in season 18. Despite solid starts, Robert Taylor and Shannon Gibbons are not moving forward.

The judges then send a number of talented stars to the top 20: Cyniah Elise, Makayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Olivia Ximines. It’s not a surprise at all when the judges tell frontrunner Arthur Gunn that he’s made it to the top 20.

Demi Rae had a stellar audition and her performance of the Noah Cyrus hit “Lonely” for the final judgment is solid. However, the judges break it to her that she will not be going forward. But they know this is not the end for her. This is only the beginning.

The final 2 contestants are the country standouts — Lauren Mascitti and Grace Leer. Grace sings a gorgeous rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” while Lauren sings a beautiful rendition of “Two More Bottles of Wine” by Emmylou Harris. There’s only one spot left in the top 20. But the judges couldn’t decide between them. They’re leaving it in America’s hands to vote on who should make it to the top 20. So for now, this is your top 21!