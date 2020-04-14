American Idol Season 18 Will Continue With Remote Live Shows

The show must go on!

ABC announced that the current season of American Idol will continue with remote shows (via).

Starting next weekend, Sunday, April 26, the reality competition show will go live from various locations with the show’s Top 20 Finalists perform.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones also appear from their homes via video.

Additional details about the remote shows will be announced soon.

Ryan tweeted out the new format earlier in the day, but quickly deleted it as the news was not yet confirmed.

The Top 20 finalists include Cyniah Elise, Makayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Olivia Ximines, Arthur Gunn, Kimmy Gabriela, Franklin Boone, Julia Gargano, Aliana Jester, Sophia Wackerman, Just Sam, Jonny West, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin, Jovin Webb, Faith Becnel, Dewayne Crocker Jr. and Nick Merico.