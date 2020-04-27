‘American Idol’ shot at 40 different locations using iPhones







The singing competition is at its Top 20 phase, but due to the Covid-19 crisis contestants were sent home.

“#AmericanIdol continues to wish everyone health and safety,” a press release regarding Sunday’s show stated. “For the first time in competition show history, #AmericanIdol has broadcasted a full remote episode from over 40 locations, with all contestant performances shot on iPhones.”

That didn’t stop the quality of performances.









