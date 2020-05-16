‘American Idol’s Arthur Gunn Admits The Show Has Been A ‘Learning Process’ From Start To Finish

Season 18 of ‘American Idol’ has been quite a journey for fan-favorite singer, Arthur Gunn, and ahead of the May 17 finale, he opened up about why it’s something that he’ll never forget.

Arthur Gunn is one of seven remaining contestants who are hoping to win season 18 of American Idol. On May 17, he’ll find out if he’s one of the top 5 artists who will get to perform during the finale. From the auditions in 2019 until now, this has been quite a long process for Arthur and the other contestants. Arthur spoke to HollywoodLife and other media outlets after the show’s May 10 episode and explained why he’s continued to consider American Idol as a learning experience, even this many weeks into the competition.

“This has been a learning process for me since the start until now — so eight months,” Arthur explained. “All I have been doing is singing all these months and I definitely have seen the difference and the improvement on the performances. Each day, I have learned something to help me improve. I take it as a compliment for anyone that has seen hat in me, as well. To be part of American Idol…it’s here forever. It allows me to get the greatest moments in my life. I will remember all of this until I am old and grey.”

Arthur’s unique voice and ability to successfully put his own spin on some of the most classic songs has helped him become a fan-favorite on the show, and he knows that no matter what he does on stage, his fate is in America’s hands. “From my side, I am giving the best performances that I can and am definitely showing my music,” Arthur explained. “That’s all I can do from my side. The rest is up to the people.”

The virtual American Idol finale will feature performances from the top 5 before a winner is named LIVE. Katy Perry will also sing her new song “Daisies,” while Luke Bryan will perform his single “One Margarita.” Plus, Lionel Richie is teaming up with past Idol favorites for a rendition of “We Are The World,” which is sure to be both incredible AND inspiring.