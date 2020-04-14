American Idol’s Trevor Holmes Is on The Bachelor’s New Musical Series – Watch Him Sing!

If you’re watching the premiere of the new series The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, you might recognize a contestant named Trevor Holmes.

The 29-year-old singer, who is looking for love on the new ABC series, previously appeared on American Idol back in 2018.

Back when he auditioned, Katy Perry loved him and referred to Trevor as “so hot” and a “dreamboat.”

During the premiere, Trevor said, “I would describe myself as a romantic guy. I’ve never dated another musician. Other people say, ‘Oh, it doesn’t work.’ But I think, if you can find somebody else that you click with romantically and you click with musically, I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”

“My dream would be being on a tour bus with the love of my life. Someone that I have great chemistry with and I feel super inspired by. I’d sit down and right a song about them. That’s my dream,” he added.

