American Technologies Network (ATN) Opens Second Texas Location

DORAL, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — American Technologies Network (ATN) Corp., a leader in the tech optics industry, today announced the grand opening of its second Texas location at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin.

“We’re thrilled to open our newest location as we continue to expand our footprint in Texas and deliver our products and technologies to local hunting enthusiasts,” ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said. “The Austin community can expect to find all the gear they need when they visit our store, including expert advice and unmatched service from our experienced team.”

As more brick-and-mortar companies board up their windows due to the pandemic, inflation and e-commerce competition, ATN understands the increased value of face-to-face customer interactions. In-person demonstration and holding and seeing ATN products firsthand is paramount for customers.

“With this expansion, ATN is offering our dedicated customers a wide selection of thermal and night vision optics through a more hands-on experience,” ATN Corp. CEO and Co-Founder James Munn said. “The passion for hunting and the outdoors in Austin provides us with a great opportunity to offer top-of-the-line in-store services tailored to hunting enthusiasts.”

ATN opened its first retail store in Dallas, Texas in 2021 and continues to invest in the communities that support its brand by creating local jobs and planning for future growth in Texas. ATN plans to have a total of four retail stores by 2023.

