American viewers outraged over lack of diversity on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia just premiered in America, and it’s already receiving criticism for one very specific specific reason.

While the show has previously been slammed for being contrived and trashy, it’s now facing a backlash for its lack of racial diversity.

Season seven of Married At First Sight featured no participants of colour, with the exception of a couple of mixed-race brides.

In a thread on Reddit, one American MAFS fan pointed out the general lack of diversity on Australian screens.

‘I got into a few Australian reality shows a few years back when I watched the Bachelor AU and decided to dive into other Australian shows as well, like MAFS and Love Island AU,’ they wrote.

‘I’ve noticed none of these shows has a diverse cast. Maybe there is a random Asian thrown in, but it’s mostly white. Is this an issue in Australia amongst viewers?’

The topic received a variety of responses, with some MAFS viewers saying that Australian reality TV casts too many ‘bogans’ on shows.

‘Yeah, not just white Aussies but specifically bogan Aussies,’ one commented.

‘The Bachelor AU is even worse. Throw in a random African or Indian or Asian person who is out by the second to fifth episode.’

Another added: ‘I agree with you. There’s a stunning lack of diversity. Everybody on that show is a bats**t crazy, camera-seeking wannabe Instagram star. Where are the normal people?’

One Australian-based American shared an interesting theory about the lack of diversity, pointing out that Australia’s population is much different to America’s.

‘As an American who now lives in Australia… you cannot look at this country through the lens of America. The country has a completely different history and a very different climate,’ they wrote.

‘Australia is its own country and MAFS reflects, statistically, the population. Why shoehorn something in just to make viewers in another country feel better?’

This isn’t the first time the lack of diversity on Australian reality TV has been an issue.

Both The Bachelor and Love Island Australia have been criticised for years over their lack of representation.

In 2018, Muslim activist Yassmin Abdel-Magied slammed the show’s advertisements for featuring an all-white cast.

‘The advert kinda demonstrates why I grew up in Australia never thinking a person with a darker shade of skin or different features (like myself) was even remotely attractive,’ she tweeted at the time.

While Married At First Sight Australia lacks racial diversity, the series has made strides for featuring the first-ever lesbian couple in MAFS history.

However, the same-sex casting has been slammed by many Americans on social media, who have now threatened to boycott the franchise.

‘OMG so disgusting, so sinful and so unnatural,’ one religious viewer wrote after seeing a trailer of the lesbian wedding.

Another added: ‘Man and woman is the way God intended’.