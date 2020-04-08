Americans Will Get Stimulus Paychecks Soon. Undocumented Workers Get Nothing.

A majority of the workers that put food on our tables are undocumented immigrants. These essential workers—who are risking their lives daily—deserve essential benefits and to live without fear of deportation. https://t.co/hoOUzeY2M5 — Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) April 7, 2020

While immigrants represented 17% of the 156 million people working in the U.S. in 2018, they made up a far larger proportion of those in “front-line” industries, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research. Nearly 60% of house cleaners were immigrants, as well as 40% of janitors, building cleaners and packagers, and 24% of grocery workers and home health care service workers. “The whole purpose of trying to get cash into the hands of working families was a recognition that people who experience the greatest harm are low wage workers — many in service industries, without job security, without benefits, without health insurance,” said Haeyoung Yoo, senior director of immigration policy at National Domestic Workers Alliance. Many, like nannies and restaurant workers, cannot work from home and have been laid off. Many of the workers putting food on America’s tables are immigrants. Of some 2.4 million farmworkers in the U.S., anywhere from 47% to 70% are undocumented. And they’re at risk: This week, several major meat-packing plants closed as workers got sick with COVID-19. Domingo Garcia, president of Latino civil rights group the League of United Latin American Citizens, noted that many workers at meatpacking plants are Latino immigrants. “That is a potential ticking time bomb for America,” Garcia said, noting that many workers in these industries don’t have access to paid sick leave, so they have a “cruel incentive” to keep going to work even if they have symptoms of illness — because they need the money. And now they won’t be getting any support from the government stimulus checks. “The virus doesn’t ask for papers, for citizenship or immigration status,” Garcia added. “So if people are concerned about fighting for toilet paper at the grocery store — wait until there’s no meat and no vegetables.”

