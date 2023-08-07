Amid Clean-Energy Labor Shortage, Opis Renewables Secures Second Deal with Global Battery OEM to Provide Trained Technicians at BESS Project in Texas

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Opis Renewables (Opis), a leading provider of renewable energy O&M solutions, announced today a new partnership with an existing customer – an international battery OEM with utility-scale storage projects in the U.S. As part of this venture, Opis is sending a team of battery specialists to support a 200 MW, utility-scale battery storage project in Texas. In addition to sending its team, Opis will partner with the parent company to train employees on-site for ongoing operation and maintenance needs.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for this contract,” said Robert Edinger, CEO of Opis Renewables. “This is the second deal with this OEM and our team is committed to delivering the highest level of expertise and support for the success of this BESS project. We are acutely aware of the shortage of qualified and trained wind, solar and storage technicians in the U.S. and Opis is working hard to fill the labor shortage gap within the renewables industry.”

Through the continued venture, Opis will provide training and certifications to the parent company, teaching its employees operational maintenance, warranty replacement and emergency response. The project aims to enhance the stability and reliability of the power grid by harnessing the potential of battery energy storage. With a capacity of 200 MW, the BESS project will be capable of storing and delivering renewable energy to the grid during times of peak demand.

This is the company’s fifth deal in the United States following its launch earlier this year. Additionally, Opis recently launched its turnkey training and concierge services , providing trainees with discount housing and transportation while they complete their certifications at its 20,000-square-foot facility. Technicians are trained in advanced rescue, basic technical and basic safety training by trainers with over 20 years of practice in the renewable energy sector and experience with a variety of energy platforms, providing a well-rounded training experience.

About Opis Renewable Services

Opis Renewable Services is a renewable energy service provider dedicated to ensuring maximum uptime for solar and wind generation and battery storage technologies. The company provides the tools, training, and manpower necessary to meet any scale required. Opis Renewable Services is committed to being the industry’s only truly flexible training and service provider and is creating a talent pipeline to keep the renewable ecosystem humming.

Media Contact:

Daysa Corrington

212-220-6045

363383@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amid-clean-energy-labor-shortage-opis-renewables-secures-second-deal-with-global-battery-oem-to-provide-trained-technicians-at-bess-project-in-texas-301894106.html

SOURCE Opis Renewables

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

