Amid Hydroxychloroquine Uproar, Real Studies of Drug Are Suffering

“People who had already enrolled would say, ‘Now I’m afraid, I want to disenroll,’” Dr. Vojta said.

In a draft letter to the Journal of the American Medical Association, obtained by The New York Times, members of a research consortium complained that “negative media coverage” of hydroxychloroquine — in particular the studies showing it might have harmed hospitalized patients — “directly correlated” with a drop in enrollment in trials run by institutions including the University of Minnesota, the University of Washington, Columbia University in New York and Henry Ford Hospital.