Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood celebs wish fans on Baisakhi: ‘Stay at home and celebrate with your family’

B-Town celebrities on Monday extended Baisakhi greetings and urged people to celebrate the festival at home amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown in view of coronavirus spread.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of his films where he is seen dressed up in a traditional kurta-pyjama with a black embellished waistcoat while he dances in front of the background dancers.

The Thugs of Hindostan star captioned the celebratory post as, “Congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi. I wish and pray that this day may bring cheerful moments in our lives. Happy Baisakhi love.”

Hema Malini wished her fans on the occasion of Baisakhi by sharing pictures on Twitter. She also advised people to stay indoors in the tweet that read, “ Celebrations today ( of course in the safety of ur homes). It is Tamill New Year & also Baisakhi. Let us pray for a new corona free year where all normalcy is restored & we are able to resume all our frozen activities in a happy frame of mind, without any fear!”

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and extended Baisakhi wishes. He tweeted, “Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi.”

Several other stars including Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon and Sonakshi Sinha also wished their fans a happy Baisakhi.

