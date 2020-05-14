Amitabh Bachchan & Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Gulabo Sitabo Gets A Digital Release

With the lockdown owing to the COVID-19 having turned our whole world upside down, it has made a lot of normal activities for us a far-fetched reality. This includes going to the theatre and just catching a movie. With the theatres being shut indefinitely now, many films are resorting to a digital OTT release. After Irrfan Khan‘s Angrezi Medium and Anurag Kashyap‘s Ludo, the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Gulabo Sitabo is the latest film to get a digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Announcing this news, Amazon and the actors took to their social media accounts and informed audiences that the film will be available from the 12th of June. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to write about how this is something new for him in his career. He said, “Joined Film Ind., in 1969 .. in 2020 .. its 51 years !! .. seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another CHALLENGE .. DIGITAL RELEASE of my film GULABO SITABO !! June 12 Amazon Prime 200+ country’s .. THAT IS AMAZING ! Honoured to be a part of yet another change“. We are loving the super quirky poster of the film and it sure does look like Ayushmann and Amit Ji are going to be “Ek priceless jodi”!

Have a look at their tweets:

T 3531 -Joined Film Ind., in 1969 .. in 2020 .. its 51 years !! .. seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another CHALLENGE ..

DIGITAL RELEASE of my film GULABO SITABO !!

June 12 Amazon Prime 200+ country’s .. THAT IS AMAZING !

Honoured to be a part of yet another change pic.twitter.com/ccH2Qxh92D — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 14, 2020

First day, first stream seems to be becoming the new normal in these times, amirite? I sure can’t wait to catch this film on 12th of June! What about you guys?