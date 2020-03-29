Amitabh Bachchan can ‘take away’ coronavirus, says Karan Johar’s son Yash. Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta react

Director Karan Johar has been posting videos of his children, Yash and Roohi, and some of his mother Hiroo, during the 21-day lockdown. His latest has a funny twist and an Amitabh Bachchan connection.

Sharing a video of son Yash, Karan asks him: ‘Yash, how sad these corona times are. Who do you think will take it away? How do you think this coronavirus can leave our life.” To which, Yash replies “Amitabh Bachchan”. A stumped Karan then says if he should call Mr Bachchan and request him to do so, telling him that Yash wants this coronavirus to go away and can he (Bachchan) help. Just when he says that he will going to call the senior actor, Yash says, “Amitabh Bachchan no coming to my room.”

The comments section was inundated with stars’ commenting. Abhishek Bachchan said “too cute” while Alia Bhatt dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Shweta Bachchan Nanda said: “Hahahahaha!!! Miss them.” Athiya Shetty and Diane Penty too left pink heart emojis. Neha Dhupia said: “Uff Yash! Such a cutie.” Lisa Haydon, Vaani Kapoor and Malaika Arora too reacted to the video.

Some time back he had shared another video where he asked his kids about coronavirus. The 47-year-old director shared the video on Instagram and wrote: “Need to start making them more aware of the current circumstance! Much more than @officialpeppa and George!”

The director started the video by recording Yash who is seeing lazing on the sofa. After his name is called out twice, the kid responds and says, “Sunny”. “Sunny? It is hardly a sunny day. It is rather gloomy these days,” Karan replied. He further questions both of his twins about their knowledge of coronavirus to which the kids have nothing but playful acts and answers. “Clearly you are not keeping up with international affairs, we have to do something about that,” Karan concluded.

(With ANI inputs)

