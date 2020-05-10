Amitabh Bachchan: Everyday is Mother’s Day



Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother Teji Bachchan on Mother’s Day. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Wishing his fans on Mother’s Day, Amitabh Bachchcan wrote in his blog, “every day is a Mother’s Day.” He remembered his mother Teji Bachchan and shared photos of “the most beautiful mother in the world.”

“In another 40′, Mother’s Day .. every day is Mother’s Day .. many odes to her in words in expressions come .. sentiments are similar .. say something put it up they say .. fine have put it up .. in compliance with world wide sentiment .. but each day is hers .. shall ever be so ..” he wrote.

The superstar went on to share rare photos of himself with his mother, remembering and cherishing the moments.

Apart from Senior Bachchan, a host of stars including the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu among others took to social media to celebrate their mothers.

Here, Big B is seen getting his first ever photograph clicked.(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Sharing another photo, the actor wrote, “taking the blessings of Mother is beyond remembrance ever.”

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Teji Bachchan is seen greeting Amitabh Bachchan after his return to home post the Coolie accident.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Teji Bachchan congratulating Amitabh Bachchan for winning the 1984 election.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan attending a wedding with mother Teji Bachchan.

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Sharing another picture, Bachchan wrote it is his most favourite. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd