Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for wife Jaya Bachchan’s beauty in this throwback picture from the Sholay premiere | Bollywood Life

Of late, superstar Amitabh Bachchan is on a time machine. Well, the actor is sharing a lot of throwback pictures which are like rare gems from the yesteryear era. Be it his old modeling pictures or still from the shoot of his films, Big B has been sharing pictures and making everyone nostalgic. And now, the superstar took to his Instagram handle and shared a rare throwback picture from the premiere of Sholay. In the picture, we can see Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the story behind the photo in the caption of his post. However, we cannot help but focus on his one-sentence wherein he is praising his wife, Jaya Bachchan. "At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning ?," he reminisced the premiere of the film.

Talking about Sholay, the film had slow start in the beginning when it was released in theatres in 1975. It, however, went on to become a cult classic soon. Apart from Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, the film stars Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Leela Mishra, AK Hangal, Asrani, Mac Mohan, Viju Khote to name a few.

