Amitabh Bachchan jokes about going to the gym, reveals he has one at his home

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a new selfie on Saturday with a message on staying home. He revealed how he was on his way to the gym.

Sharing a tight shot of his face with his face and head covered, Amitabh wrote in Hindi: “Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin (Let’s go to the gym, will catch up with you later… gym is inside, not outside the house).” All celebrities have been asking fans to stay home during lockdown as that is the best way to avoid getting infected by Covid-19.

Amitabh has been advising fans to stay home and follow all government and World Health Organisation (WHO) rules. In early April, he had shared a video and written in Hindi: “Khabardar!!! Ghar mein raho, baahar na niklo. Iss kambakht corona ko ulta matt padne dijiye. Nahin nahin. Aap meri baat nahin samajh rahen hain. Corona ko ulta padheye… ho jayega naroko. CO RO NA… the reverse becomes NA RO KOI!!! (Please stay at home, don’t come out. Don’t let this wretched corona get the better of us. No, no, you are not getting what I am trying to say. Please read corona in reverse, it becomes na ro ko).”

Amitabh has also been sharing a number of throwbacks. Sharing a picture of himself from his first-ever photo shoot in 1969, he had written: “My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into – a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me – by the most famed and feared journalist of the times – Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!”

As India was jolted by two celebrities deaths in April end, he had written about Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor: “The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities.”

