Amitabh Bachchan & Katrina Kaif To Share The Screen For A Father-Daughter Movie

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif (Source: Instagram | @amitabhbachchan, and @katrinakaif)

While movie production houses all over the world have shut down due to the global pandemic, that hasn’t stopped stars from reading scripts and looking out for their next big project. In the latest news, we got to know that Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan might be starring together in a film. Yes! The actors will be seen as a father-daughter duo in a slice of life kind of film directed by Vikas Bahl.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Katrina liked the movie just by hearing the basic premise of it and immediately said yes to Vikas. The story is reportedly a self-discovery journey of the protagonist mixed with humour. Kat is all ready to explore this new genre and hence she said yes to Vikas. The filmmakers are still waiting for Amitabh Bachchan to give the project his nod. While shooting for this was supposed to start in May, with the current situation it’s unlikely that the same will happen.

While Kat and Amitabh have starred together in Sarkar and most recently Thugs Of Hindostan. They were not really acting opposite each other. Are you excited for this movie? Because I am.