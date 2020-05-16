Amitabh Bachchan mourns the demise of India’s football legends, PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswasmi | Bollywood Life

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to mourn the demise of Indian football legends Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, who passed away recently. Also Read – After INOX, PVR expresses disappointment on films releasing directly on OTT, says, ‘Cinema exhibition has regularly faced completion’

Reacting to a news piece talking about late Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, the Bollywood veteran tweeted: "Both legends of football… RIP."

Chuni Goswami passed away from cardiac arrest in a Kolkata hospital on April 30 after battling prolonged illness at the age of 82. Goswami was captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team. The legendary footballer was also an ace cricketer, who represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments.

PK Banerjee breathed his last on March 20 in a Kolkata hospital after battling chest infection, at the age of 83. He was a two-time Olympian and the goalscorer for India’s 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, and is regarded as one of India’s greatest coaches.

Meanwhile, Big B has been working hard on his fitness even during the lockdown. On Saturday, the 77-year-old actor tweeted a selfie while working out in his private gym at home.

