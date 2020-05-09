Amitabh Bachchan pays fond tribute to his late-great costars, Sridevi and Irrfan Khan, in one frame with this THROWBACK pic | Bollywood Life

The loss of a great star from tinsel town is never easily forgotten. You feel a part of you has also been lost forever with the passing away of a famous movie icon, especially if said movie icon had given you copious reasons to smile, laugh, cry and create many wonderful memories. And if we greive for so long at the sad demise of such celebs, particularly when they leave us too soon, then just imagine what their family, friends and costars must be going through and how they’d deal with such a great loss. Also Read – Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor to star in Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari sequel?

Two such stars who undoubtedly left us too soon are Sridevi and Irrfan Khan. And one megastar who shared screen space with them both is Amitabh Bachchan. Big B had acted with superstar Sridevi first in Inquilaab (1984), and then in Aakhree Raasta (1986) and Khuda Gawah (1992), while he also shared screen space with Irrfan in the much-loved Piku. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I can still smell my mother in her dressing room,’ Janhvi Kapoor lists the things she has learned in 1 week after quarantine

Paying a beautiful tribute to both his departed costars in one frame, Bachchan shared a throwback collage of Khuda Gawah and Piku yesterday on his official Instagram handle, with both movies simultaneously having completed 28 and 5 years respectively. He aptly captioned the photo: “28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us”. Check out his post below: Also Read – Janhvi Kapoor gets candid about her career; says, ‘I dreamt of being in front of the camera’

Amitabh also too kto his blog to write: “28 years of Khuda Gawah .. 5 years of Piku .. vivid as ever .. alive in memory .. lost in the remembrance of the two from there .. exceptional in presence and talent .. and leaving at such short presence .. Khuda Gawah .. the shooting in Afghanistan .. a book shall be required to describe that detail .. hopefully someday .. .. and Piku .. each day spent in the delight of inventing, ad-libbing .. making that which has not been written or described, but felt .. doing that which even during the early working days at Calcutta were never done .. cycling the streets …. would need days to put all this together .. someday perhaps ..(sic.) love all of you .. i know and feel it each moment .. express says it all .. your express each day says it all .. and I am servile in thy front .. !!”

Rip, Sridevi. RIP, Irrfan Khan.

