Amitabh Bachchan pens a short memoir in the memory of his late friend and actor Rishi Kapoor — view post | Bollywood Life

Yesterday, a legend left us for heavenly abode. One of the most charming human being who defined the romance like no other, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer and breathed his last on Thursday morning. It was a devastating blow to everyone from the family, industry and his fans all over the world. The actor has been rushed to the hospital earlier after complaining of breathing issues. His wife and companion of years, Neetu Kapoor was by his side through thick and thin. The actor had been battling cancer for a year and a half. His co-star and dearest friend, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social handle and shared the news saying that he is "destroyed."

A couple of hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan who has always shared his daily blog wrote a memoir in the memory of his friend, a legendary superstar and one of the most beloved stars of India, Rishi Kapoor. He shared a snippet of the same on his social handle with a graphic art of the actor's iconic song, Dafli Wale Dafli Baja from Sargam. He opened up on his first meeting with the actor. "(I) had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji's house .. I would see him more often after, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY .. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary makeup room, of Raj ji at the end of the first-floor corridor of makeup rooms .. " (sic)

He compared Rishi's walk to that of his grandfather, Prithvi Raj Kapoor. "He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other .."(sic). Big B went on tp open up about Rishi's ailing health and their conversations over the same. "The actor During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. 'see you soon, just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I'll be back shortly '. Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor .. I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face .. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile …" (sic)

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, son-Ranbir Kapoor, daughter-Ridhima Kapoor and his whole Kapoor family.

