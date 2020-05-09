Amitabh Bachchan remembers Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and director Mukul Anand as he writes about Piku, Khuda Gawah

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and fondly remembered his films, Deepika Padudone, Irrfan Khan-starrer Piku and Khuda Gawah, which starred the late Sridevi. He took to his blog on Saturday and also wrote about Khuda Gawah director, Mukul S Anand.

He wrote: “28 years of Khuda Gawah .. 5 years of Piku .. vivid as ever .. alive in memory .. lost in the remembrance of the two from there .. exceptional in presence and talent .. and leaving at such short presence ..” Without mentioning the names of Sridevi and Irrfan, he lamented the fact that both had died too early.

Taking about Mukul’s magical vision, he continued, “But a third too from Khuda Gawah .. the director Mukul S Anand .. left too early .. the magic of his vision .. his eyes were magical camera lenses .. even after this large interval the frames he did were extraordinary ..”

Amitabh also mentioned the time when they shot in Afghanistan and Kolkata. He recalled the famed Afghan hospitality and the time when he would ride a bicycle in Kolkata, something he hadn’t done even in his youth in the city, when he worked for a coal company in the 1960s.

He said, “Khuda Gawah .. the shooting in Afghanistan .. a book shall be required to describe that detail .. hopefully some day .. .. and Piku .. each day spent in the delight of inventing, ad libbing .. making that which has not been written or described , but felt .. doing that which even during the early working days at Calcutta were never done .. cycling the streets …. Khuda Gawah .. the incredible Afghan hospitality .. the immense love from all .. the care and the bonds of friendships .. the stories of the visit bringing emotional quotients .. .. would need days to put all this together .. some day perhaps ..”

Amitabh felt that given his vivid memories of his life, he ought to write a book. However, he is also hesitant. He said he had an aversion for “autobiographical voice”. However, his commitment to document his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s works, stays firm.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

He continued, “There needs to be some system to put the many detailing that come across as we write and disclose .. but a hesitation .. cannot say why , but a hesitation .. they tell me do it while the memory lasts .. and I agree with the reason .. but still hesitant .. its the aversion to autobiographical voice .. not worthy of it .. never .. Babuji’s autobiographical intent and do was right .. it is deserving of recognition that it deserved .. much of his work and him never did get any .. it is the way of the World .. but progeny shall work assiduously to remember to admire to elaborate to explain .. his genius ..

“.. they connect with me , they that wish for so .. need to know your relation with your parents .. how was it being inn their distinguished company .. how did you spend your time with him and his works ..”

He also spoke about his mother and about the increase in the number of followers on his Instagram page, and joked about not having to get into a bikini. He also wrote about the abuse that comes his way and that he takes it as it comes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more