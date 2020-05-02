Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in emotional posts



Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo collage with Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Moved by the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Amitabh Bachchan paid them a musical tribute. For Kapoor, he posted a song sung by him for the movie 102 Not Out and, for Irrfan, he reshared the theme music of Piku.

Sharing the lyrical version of a classic Bollywood melody “Waqt Ne Kiya”, which he recreated for his last movie with Rishi Kapoor, 102 Not Out, Big B wrote, “Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum ..” The video of the song features moments from the Umesh Shukla directorial where the two played father-son duo.

Ronit Roy found Bachchan’s version of the song “heartwrenching.” Replying to his tweet, Roy wrote, “This is so beautiful and heart wrenching. I can imagine what you might have felt while you were making it. @SrBachchan. Love you.”

T 3517 – Waqt ne kiya kya haseen sitam .. Tum rahe na tum, Hum rahe na hum .. pic.twitter.com/JhDPneL3V8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 1, 2020

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also replied on senior Bachchan’s tweet. “One can only imagine your pain sir. I still can’t over losing #chintuji. Too big & too personal a loss for me & so many of us. That’s how much he touched so many different people in so many ways,” he wrote.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with cancer. A day before, on April 29, Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after battling with neuroendocrine cancer for two years.

Paying an ode to Irrfan, Amitabh Bachchan shared the theme of Piku. “… nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. !” tweeted Bachchan.

… nothing could be a better ode to Irfaan than this music piece , the theme of PIKU .. there is but a softer slower paced version .. and that just fills the heart up .. ! 🙏 https://t.co/XuOa9TmZG7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

In his other social media post, the veteran actor shared a collage of photos of him with Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan. He captioned it, “The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic. Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities.”

The death of two iconic actors has left the entire film fraternity saddened.

